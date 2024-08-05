NIRF Ranking 2024 To Be Released On August 12, Check Details

The official website states: "This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology is based on the recommendations and broad understanding developed by a Core Committee set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters include 'Teaching, Learning and Resources,' 'Research and Professional Practices,' 'Graduation Outcomes,' 'Outreach and Inclusivity,' and 'Perception.'"
NIRF Ranking 2024: Parameters And Weightages
- Teaching, Learning & Resources: 30 per cent
- Research and Professional Practice: 30 per cent
- Graduation Outcomes: 20 per cent
- Outreach and Inclusivity: 10 per cent
- Perception: 10 per cent
Top Universities As Per NIRF Rankings 2023
- Indian Institute of Science
- Jawaharlal Nehru University
- Jamia Millia Islamia
- Jadavpur University
- Banaras Hindu University
- Manipal Academy of Higher Education
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
- Vellore Institute of Technology
- Aligarh Muslim University
- University of Hyderabad
- University of Delhi
- Calcutta University
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
- Anna University
- Siksha 'O' Anusandhan