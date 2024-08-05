NIRF Ranking 2024 To Be Released On August 12, Check Details

NIRF Ranking 2024: The Ministry of Education is scheduled to release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 on August 12, 2024. The rankings will be available on the official NIRF website, nirfindia.org, once they are released at 3 PM on Monday. The rankings will cover the best colleges in 13 categories, including Engineering, Medical, Management, Dental, Pharmacy, Law, and more.

The official website states: "This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The methodology is based on the recommendations and broad understanding developed by a Core Committee set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions. The parameters include 'Teaching, Learning and Resources,' 'Research and Professional Practices,' 'Graduation Outcomes,' 'Outreach and Inclusivity,' and 'Perception.'"

NIRF Ranking 2024: Parameters And Weightages

Teaching, Learning & Resources: 30 per cent

Research and Professional Practice: 30 per cent

Graduation Outcomes: 20 per cent

Outreach and Inclusivity: 10 per cent

Perception: 10 per cent

The National Institutional Ranking Framework was approved by the MHRD and launched by the Minister of Human Resource Development on September 23, 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.

Top Universities As Per NIRF Rankings 2023