NIRF 2018: JMI's Law And Architecture Departments Among The Best In The Country

In the ‘overall’ category, JMI has moved up at 19th position from being at 20th place in NIRF 2017 ranking.
The Faculty of Law has been placed at 6th position with a score of 59.91 while the Faculty of Architecture is ranked at 8th place securing a score of 49.09. This is the first time that rankings for Law and Architecture have been introduced in NIRF.
In the 'Management' category, JMI has got 34th rank with a score of 47.08, while retained its 12th rank in the ‘Universities’ category JMI has scored 56.18, improving its score from 51.75 in 2017.
The NIRF India Rankings 2018 was released by the minister at an impressive function at Vigyan Bhawan. JMI Vice-Chancellor, Prof Talat Ahmad was also present on the occasion.
Prof Ahmad expressed his happiness over the Law and the Architecture faculties featuring among the top 10 institutions in their respective category. Observing that both Law and Architecture are much sought after and competitive disciplines, Prof Ahmad said that the rankings will boost their morale to perform even better in the future.
Referring to JMI going up by one notch in the ‘overall’ category, Prof Ahmad said that it was an encouraging sign that the university is improving in most parameters but there is scope for improvement in certain others.
