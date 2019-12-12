NIOS Result For October Exams Released. Direct Link Here

NIOS October result available at results.nios.ac.in.

NIOS result 2019: NIOS Class 10, 12 result has been released online today. The National Institute of Open Schooling or NIOS result for the October examination has been announced on the official website of the Institute. The NIOS October result can be accessed at results.nios.ac.in after keying in the enrolment numbers of the candidate. An official from the NIOS had earlier confirmed to NDTV that the NIOS results for the October secondary and higher secondary exams will be released on December 12.

NIOS is an autonomous institution under Ministry of Human Resources Development, Government of India, which conducts open secondary and higher secondary ceritificate examinations.

According to the NIOS authorities, it is the largest open schooling system in the world.

The NIOS conducts Class 10 and 12 exams twice a year in April-May and in October-November.

The NIOS result for the April-May exam is released in June and for October-November exam is released in December.

This year the result for NIOS Class 10 was released 2 days after Class 12 result was released for the April-May exam.

The same pattern could be followed while releasing October-November exam result too.

