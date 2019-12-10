NIOS Results For October Exams Not Released Yet, Will Be Out On This Date

NIOS result 2019: NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 result will be released at nios.ac.in.

An official from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) informed NDTV that the NIOS results for the October secondary and higher secondary exams will be released on December 12. The NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 result will be released on the official NIOS website, at nios.ac.in. A direct link to download the NIOS results will be available at results.nios.ac.in. Students who appeared for the NIOS October exam will need their exam roll number to login and view their result.

NIOS is an autonomous institution under Ministry of Human Resources Development, Government of India, which conducts open secondary and higher secondary ceritificate examinations.

"Candidates are informed that the results for October exams have not been released yet. The results are expected to be released on December 12," the official told NDTV.

The NIOS results will be released online after 11.00 am on Thursday, the official said.

According to the NIOS authorities, it is the largest open schooling system in the world.

The NIOS conducts Class 10 and 12 exams twice a year in April-May and in October-November.

The NIOS result for the April-May exam is released in June and for October-November exam is released in December.

This year the result for NIOS Class 10 was released 2 days after Class 12 result was released for the April-May exam.

The same pattern could be followed while releasing October-November exam result too.

Meanwhile, a direct link to access the NIOS October results have been activated on the official website of the Institute.

NIOS October exam result direct link

(Candidates who had appeared for the NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 exams may download their results as and when the Institute releases the results after entering their examination credencials).

