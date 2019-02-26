NIOS D.El.Ed 3rd (December) Exam Result Soon

NIOS DElEd Result 2019: Know How To Check

NIOS third D.El.Ed exam result can be expected anytime soon. "'The result of examinations is likely to be declared in 8 to 10 weeks after the last date of examination," the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) had said in the official notification released in October, 2018. NIOS 3rd D.El.Ed exam was held on 20 and 21 December, 2018.

Step One : Go to official National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Website: nios.ac.in. Candidates can also check the NIOS D.El.Ed result at dled.nios.ac.in

Step Two : Click on the results tab from the homepage (Given on the top of the page).

Step Three : Click on the result link

Step Four : In the new window, enter your roll number correctly in the designated space.

Step Five : Click on submit and view your result.

The result of the second exam was declared on December 5.

The fourth edition of the D.El.Ed will be held in March for three subject modules: Learning in Art, Health, Physical and Work Education at Elementary Level (508), Learning Social Science at Upper Primary Level (509) and Learning Science at Upper Primary Level (510). The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in February.

The fifth NIOS D.El.Ed exam will be held from March 26 to March 30.

