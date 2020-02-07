NIOS Dates For Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam Released

NIOS date sheet for class 10, class 12 exam has been released

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the exam dates for the class 10 and class 12 March-April exam. NIOS has released separate date-sheets for students located in India and for students residing overseas. The exams would begin on March 24 and will conclude on April 24, 2020.

Along with the dates for theory exams, NIOS has released the date for practical exams as well. Practical examinations would be concluded before the commencement of theory examinations.

The examination for class 12 will begin with Sanskrit paper and for class 10 students will begin with Hindustani Music paper.

NIOS Exam Dates For India Centres

NIOS Exam Dates For Overseas Centres

The board exam admit cards will be available for download on the NIOS website, 'nios.ac.in'.

NIOS holds board exams for class 10 and class 12 students twice a year - March-April, and October-November. The result for the March-April exam will be released in June, and the result for the October-November exam will be released in December.

NIOS is an autonomous institution under Ministry of Human Resources Development, Government of India, which conducts open secondary and higher secondary certificate examinations.

According to the NIOS authorities, it is the largest open schooling system in the world. Apart from class 10 and class 12 programmes NIOS also offers Open Basic Education (OBE) Programme for 14+ year's age group, Vocational Education Courses, and Life Enrichment Programmes.

