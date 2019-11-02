NIOS D.El.Ed. Supplementary Exam Registration Date Extended

NIOS DElEd supplementary exam registration date has been extended

National Institute of Open Schooling or NIOS has extended the last date for submission of fees for last Supplementary D.El.Ed. examination. Teachers who have not cleared any Theory Paper (501-510) and have paid the II Year Admission Fees can submit the Examination Fees till November 10, 2019. The registration for the exam can be done at dled.nios.ac.in.

The examination will be conducted for course codes 501-510. The examination has been scheduled in January and will be conducted in the afternoon session, i.e. from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

All Question Papers will be bi-lingual i.e. English and Hindi, and selected Regional Language. However the learners are allowed to write the answer in any one language (except language paper) included in the eighth schedule of the Indian Constitution. The learner has to write the medium/language of answering questions on the specified space in the Answer Book.

Candidates who wish to appear for the Supplementary exam will have to pay Rs. 250 per paper while registering for the exam. If the Payment is debited from the account and Status has not changed from 'Payment Not Made' to 'Payment Completed', candidates should not make another payment and wait for 48 Hours. The payment will be updated and you can check the status by providing the Enrollment number.

