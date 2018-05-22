NIOS D.El.Ed Hall Ticket 2018 Released @ Dled.nios.ac.in; How To Download NIOS D.El.Ed. teacher trainees can download their Hall Ticket/Intimation card from dled.nios.ac.in now.

21 Shares EMAIL PRINT NIOS D.El.Ed Hall Ticket 2018 Released @ Dled.nios.ac.in; How To Download NIOS DElEd Hall Ticket 2018: D.El.Ed. teacher trainees can download their Hall Ticket/Intimation card from



"D.El.Ed. Teacher Trainee can download their Hall Ticket/Intimation card from http://www.dled.nios.ac.in," NIOS said in a tweet.

D.El.Ed. Teacher Trainee can download their Hall Ticket/Intimation card from https://t.co/blcxFTIY61pic.twitter.com/WngOQ2nMuD - NIOS (@niostwit) May 22, 2018

"In order to maintain the sanctity of examination, NIOS has to ensure that all the pre-conduct, conduct and post conduct activities are accomplished well in advance," a NIOS statement said last week.



NIOS requested cooperation from everyone in order to accomplish this task.



"All Officers and Staff of NIOS, are therefore advised not to take any kind of leave during the evaluation activities (pre-conduct, conduct and post conduct activities) except in extreme circumstances with proper justification and with prior approval of the Comptent Authority," the NIOS D.El.Ed statement said.

NIOS D.El.Ed Hall Ticket 2018: How to download

Follow these steps to download your NIOS DElEd hall tickets:



- Go the official website of NIOS D.El.Ed, http://www.dled.nios.ac.in

- Click on the link "Hall Ticket/Intimation card for D.El.Ed Exam"

- Enter Enrolment Number and Date Of Birth

- Submit the details and download your hall tickets



The NIOS D.El.Ed course for Untrained In-Service teachers consists of 10 papers, five papers in two semesters of 9 months.



Paper "Elementary Education in India: A Socio Cultural Perspective (501)" will be held on May 31, Thursday from 02:30pm to 05:30pm.



Another paper, "Pedagogic Processes in Elementary Schools (502)" will be held on June 1, Friday at the same time.



Last paper, "Learning Languages at Elementary Level (503)" will be held on June 2.



Click here for more



D.El.Ed. teacher trainees can download their Hall Ticket/Intimation card from dled.nios.ac.in now. The National Institute of Open Schooling or NIOS will organize the D.El.Ed examination for around 13 lakh untrained teachers registered with NIOS from May 31 to June 2. The Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), Government of India has assigned NIOS for conduct of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) examination for untrained in-service teachers. The date sheet for the D.El.Ed exam has been displayed on NIOS website."D.El.Ed. Teacher Trainee can download their Hall Ticket/Intimation card from http://www.dled.nios.ac.in," NIOS said in a tweet."In order to maintain the sanctity of examination, NIOS has to ensure that all the pre-conduct, conduct and post conduct activities are accomplished well in advance," a NIOS statement said last week.NIOS requested cooperation from everyone in order to accomplish this task."All Officers and Staff of NIOS, are therefore advised not to take any kind of leave during the evaluation activities (pre-conduct, conduct and post conduct activities) except in extreme circumstances with proper justification and with prior approval of the Comptent Authority," the NIOS D.El.Ed statement said.Follow these steps to download your NIOS DElEd hall tickets:- Go the official website of NIOS D.El.Ed, http://www.dled.nios.ac.in- Click on the link "Hall Ticket/Intimation card for D.El.Ed Exam"- Enter Enrolment Number and Date Of Birth- Submit the details and download your hall ticketsThe NIOS D.El.Ed course for Untrained In-Service teachers consists of 10 papers, five papers in two semesters of 9 months.Paper "Elementary Education in India: A Socio Cultural Perspective (501)" will be held on May 31, Thursday from 02:30pm to 05:30pm.Another paper, "Pedagogic Processes in Elementary Schools (502)" will be held on June 1, Friday at the same time. Last paper, "Learning Languages at Elementary Level (503)" will be held on June 2.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter