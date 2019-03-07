NIOS DElEd Hall Ticket For March Exam Released; Direct Link Here

NIOS DElEd hall ticket can be downloaded from the official website, dled.nios.ac.in.

NIOS DElEd hall ticket for 4th exams scheduled to be held on March 2019 has been released on the official website of the Institute. The NIOS DElEd hall ticket can be downloaded from the official website, dled.nios.ac.in. The National Institute of Open Schooling, the official agency which has been mandated to conduct NIOS DElEd exam for the untrained teachers after the amendment of RTE act, will conduct the fourth exams from March 15. The NIOS fourth exams will be held for papers 5018, 509 and 510. The Institute had released the third NIOS DElEd exam results last month.

"Hall ticket/Intimation card for 4th D.El.Ed Examination (508,509/510) scheduled from 15th March 2019 is available on http://dled.nios.ac.in/," the Institute notified in a tweet.

NIOS DElEd Hall Ticket 2019: Direct link to download

Click on this direct link to download your NIOS DElEd hall ticket:

NIOS DElEd hall ticket direct link

NIOS DElEd Hall Ticket 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download NIOS DElEd hall ticket:

Step One: Visit the official website of NIOS DElEd, dled.nios.ac.in

Step Two: Click on the link "Hall ticket/Intimation card for 4th D.El.Ed Examination (508,509/510)

schedule from 15th March 2019"

Step Three: On next page, enter your enrolment number and date of birth

Step Four: Click "Submit" and download your NIOS DElEd hall ticket from next page

In December, NIOS had held the 3rd edition of the exam for two subjects: Understanding Children in Inclusive Context (506), Community and Elementary Education (507).

NIOS DElEd hall ticket: Information regarding admit card

Download NIOS DElEd hall ticket from official website dled.nios.ac.in only.

Candidates should carry the i card issued by NIOS and the print out of the hall ticket/intimation card without which the candidates will not be allowed to enter into the exam hall.

Apart from the i card and the hall ticket, candidates should carry one valid photo id proof issued by the government to enter into the exam hall.

