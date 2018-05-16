NIOS D.El.Ed Untrained In-Service Teachers' Exam From May 31; Check Date Sheet Here The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will conduct the D.El.Ed examination for around 13 lakh untrained in-service teachers from May 31 to June 2.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT NIOS has designed and developed D.El.Ed. Programme in ODL mode for untrained in-service teachers New Delhi: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will conduct the D.El.Ed examination for around 13 lakh untrained in-service teachers from May 31 to June 2. NIOS has been assigned the responsibility by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), Government of India for conduct of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) examination for untrained in-service teachers. The date sheet for the D.El.Ed exam has been displayed on NIOS website.



"In order to maintain the sanctity of examination, NIOS has to ensure that all the pre-conduct, conduct and post conduct activities are accomplished well in advance," NIOS said in a statement.



NIOS requested cooperation from everyone in order to accomplish this task.



"All Officers and Staff of NIOS, are therefore advised not to take any kind of leave during the evaluation activities (pre-conduct, conduct and post conduct activities) except in extreme circumstances with proper justification and with prior approval of the Comptent Authority," the NIOS D.El.Ed statement said.



It NIOS D.El.Ed course for Untrained In-Service teachers consists of 10 papers, five papers in two semesters of 9 months.



Paper "Elementary Education in India: A Socio Cultural Perspective (501)" will be held on May 31, Thursday from 02:30pm to 05:30pm.



Another paper, "Pedagogic Processes in Elementary Schools (502)" will be held on June 1, Friday at the same time.



Last paper, "Learning Languages at Elementary Level (503)" will be held on June 2.

NIOS DElEd Exam 2018: D.El.Ed Untrained In-Service Teachers Exam From May 31, Check Date Sheet Here

The identity cards of the D.El.Ed. registered teachers verified by principals were made available on the official website of NIOS D.El.Ed in November last year. The identity cards can be accessed from the NIOS D.El.Ed. portal using the teacher login details.



Earlier in last October, Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha had said that all untrained teachers in the country will be trained by the end of March 2019 in the elementary education system.



If untrained teachers - be it in private or government schools - fail to get training, then their service as a teacher will cease to exist, the Minister of State for Human Resource Development said then.



NIOS has designed and developed D.El.Ed. Programme in ODL mode for untrained in-service teachers at elementary level.



