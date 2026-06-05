NIOS Class 12 Result 2026 Declared; Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecard

NIOS Class 12th Result 2026: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the Class 12 Senior Secondary Examination Result 2026 for the April session. Students who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official result portal using their enrolment number.

The NIOS Class 12 examinations were conducted between April 10 and May 6, 2026. The online marksheet contains subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and the qualifying status of candidates. Students are advised to download and keep a copy of their provisional marksheet for future admission and documentation purposes.

Direct Link: NIOS Class 12th Result 2026

How to Check NIOS Class 12 Result 2026?

Students can follow these steps to download their result:

Visit the official NIOS result website at results.nios.ac.in.

Click on the "NIOS Class 12 Result 2026" link available on the homepage.

Enter the enrolment number in the required field.

Submit the details to view the result.

Check the marks obtained and qualifying status.

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Students dissatisfied with their NIOS results can apply for rechecking or revaluation of answer sheets. Rechecking requests must be submitted within 15 days of the result declaration by paying Rs 300 per subject online. Requests for correction of personal details or totalling errors can be made within 30 days.

For revaluation, the fee is Rs 300 per subject. Revised marks will be awarded only if the increase is 5% or more; otherwise, the original marks will remain unchanged. Students can also access their results through DigiLocker and SMS, while mark sheets and certificates will be sent to regional centres for distribution.

What After the NIOS 12th Result?

After downloading the result, students should keep a printed copy of the provisional marksheet. The document may be required during admission to higher education institutions and for other academic purposes. Candidates who are not satisfied with their scores should regularly check the official NIOS website for updates regarding rechecking, re-evaluation, or other post-result services.