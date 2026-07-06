NIOS Bridge Course 2026 Registration Reopens: Apply Online Till July 19

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has reopened the registration portal for the NIOS Bridge Course 2026. Candidates can now complete their registration for the Six-Month Certificate (Bridge) Course in Primary Teacher Education until July 19, 2026.

The application window had earlier closed on April 30, 2026. However, after receiving requests from teachers and several organisations, NIOS decided to reopen the portal. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete the registration before the deadline, as no further extension has been announced.

How to Apply for NIOS Bridge Course 2026?

Visit the official NIOS Bridge Course portal at bridge.nios.ac.in.

Click on the registration link.

Complete the registration process and log in.

Fill in the online application form carefully.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application and download a copy for future reference.

NIOS Bridge Course 2026: Documents Required

Applicants must keep the following documents ready before filling out the application form:

Passport-size colour photograph

Signature

B.Ed. marksheet or certificate

Appointment letter

Self-declaration certificate signed by the school principal

The Six-Month Certificate (Bridge) Course in Primary Teacher Education is specially designed for teachers who are already working in primary schools. The programme aims to strengthen teaching skills, improve classroom practices, and help teachers stay updated with modern educational approaches.

According to the official notification, the decision to reopen the NIOS Bridge Course 2026 Registration portal was taken after multiple requests were received from stakeholders seeking another chance to apply.

Candidates should note that they must complete the bridge course within one year from the date of commencement. Failure to complete the course within the prescribed period will result in the cancellation of the validity of their appointment.