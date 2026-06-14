NIOS Class 10th Result 2026 Out: Check Direct Link To Download Scorecard

NIOS Class 10th Result 2026: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the Class 10 (Secondary) Result 2026 for the April-May examination session. Students who appeared for the public examinations can now access their scorecards online through the official result portal.

To check the result, students need to enter their enrollment number and the required login credentials. The NIOS Class 10 examinations were conducted between April and May 2026. Students are advised to download and save a copy of their provisional marksheet for future admission and academic purposes.

Direct Link: NIOS Class 10th Result 2026

NIOS Class 10th Result 2026: Steps To Check Scorecard

Students can follow the steps below to access their results:

Visit the official NIOS result website at nios.ac.in.

Click on the "Secondary (Class 10) Result 2026" link.

Enter the enrollment number and other required details.

Submit the information.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and print the provisional marksheet for future use.

The online marksheet is provisional in nature. Original certificates and mark sheets will be issued separately by NIOS.

NIOS Class 10 Result 2026: Key Statistics

Total Registered Students: 1,15,414

Total Students Appeared: 1,02,558

Total Certified Students: 1,11,621

Overall Certified Percentage: 66.92%

Gender-wise Performance

Female Students

Registered: 46,269

46,269 Appeared: 41,753

41,753 Certified: 44,945

44,945 Certified Percentage: 64.93%

Male Students

Registered: 69,064

69,064 Appeared: 60,741

60,741 Certified: 66,597

66,597 Certified Percentage: 66.16%

Transgender Students

Registered: 81

81 Appeared: 64

64 Certified: 79

79 Certified Percentage: 55.56%

Students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation within the prescribed period after the declaration of results. Students should regularly visit the official website for updates regarding re-evaluation, mark sheet distribution, and other post-result activities.