NIFT Entrance Test Admit Card Released; Exam On January 19

NIFT admit card released for exam on January 19

NIFT admit card has been released on the official website. Students who have applied for the NIFT Entrance exam can download their admit card from the website. The entrance exam will be held on January 19 for both UG and PG courses. Students would need their application number, date of birth, and email id to login and download their admit card.

Download NIFT Admit Card Here

Candidates can check their exam venue and schedule form their admit card. On the day of the exam, they must reach the exam venue at least 60 minutes before the commencement of exam.

Candidates are not allowed to carry mobile phones or any other infotech gadgets inside the examination centre.

NIFT conducts two papers - General Ability Test (GAT), and Creative Ability Test (CAT). Candidates will be allowed to carry the GAT question paper after the exam is over.

In case of Bachelor of Design, and Master of Design programme, candidates have to appear for both GAT and CAT. In case of Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Fashion Technology, and Master of Fashion Management programmes, a candidates has to appear only for GAT.

After the exam is over, candidates will be allowed to submit objection on the GAT answer key from January 22 to January 24, 2020. The fee for submission of objections is Rs. 500 per observation/objection.

The result for NIFT entrance test is expected in February or March this year.

Click here for more Education News