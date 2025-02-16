NIFT Exam 2025 Answer Key Released, Challenge Window Open Till February 17

NIFT Entrance Exam 2025 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the General Ability Test (Shift 1) of the NIFT Entrance Examination 2025 (NIFTEE-2025). Candidates who appeared for the exam on February 9, 2025, can now access the answer key, question paper, and their recorded responses on the official website.

The challenge window for the provisional answer key is open from February 15 to February 17, 2025 (until 11pm). Candidates can challenge any answer by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. The challenges will be reviewed by experts, and if found valid, the final answer key will be updated accordingly. The result will be based on the revised answer key. However, no individual notifications will be sent regarding the acceptance or rejection of challenges.

NIFT Entrance Exam 2025 Answer Key: How To Challenge

Visit the NIFT's official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT.

Click 'Challenge regarding Answer Key'

Log in using your application number and date of birth

Enter the security PIN as displayed and submit

Select the question(s) you wish to challenge and upload supporting documents in a single PDF file.

Submit the challenge and pay the required fee online via Debit/Credit Card or Net Banking.

For any difficulties in the process, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or email nift@nta.ac.in. They are advised to regularly check the official NTA website for updates.