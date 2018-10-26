NIFT Admission 2019: Online Registration At Nift.ac.in

NIFT Admission 2019: Apply Online At nift.ac.in Before December 28

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has begun admission process for the coming academic session (2019). Online registration portal will be open till December 28, 2018. For any support/ clarification on NIFT admission, candidates can send email to nift@applyadmission.net. NIFT will conduct written entrance test on January 20, 2019 and the result will be announced on February/ March. Admission is open for Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Design, Master of Fashion Management and Master of Fashion Technology courses.

Click here for last merit rank admitted in NIFT 2018

Candidates who wish to apply after the deadline, should deposit Rs 5000 as late fee on or before January 3, 2019.

While 10+2 is the qualifying degree for admission to Bachelor courses, candidates with a graduate degree are eligible to apply for Masters degree.

The upper age limit for applying to Bachelor's programme is 23 years; there is no upper age limit for applying to Masters programme.

Out of the total number of seats 15% are reserved for those belonging to SC category, 7.5% for ST category, 27% for OBC category and 5% for PwD category.

Foreign Nationals (whether residing in India or abroad) and Non Resident Indians, who are citizens of India holding an Indian passport and have temporarily immigrated to another country for six months or more for work, residence or any other purpose and who meet eligibility and admission requirements of NIFT can also apply for admission. Selection of such candidates will be on the basis of SAT/GMAT/GRE scores.

