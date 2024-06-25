NHAI Invites Applications For Various Posts, Salary Up To Rs 5 Lakh

The National Highway Authority Of India (NHAI) has invited applications for various posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 38 positions. Those eligible and interested can apply by visiting the official website, nhai.gov.in . The deadline for application submission is July 18. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 38 posts.

NHAI Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Senior Highway Expert- 5

Principal DPR Expert Five- 5

Road Safety Expert- 5

Traffic Expert- 5

Environment / Forest Specialist- 5

Land Acquisition Expert- 5

Geotechnical Expert- 5

Bridge Exper- 2

Tunnel Expert- 1

Age Limit

Maximum Age Limit: 65 years (extendable at the Chairman's discretion).

Job Duration

2 years (extendable based on performance and need).

Salary Structure:

Principal DPR Expert: Rs 6 lakh

Senior Highway Expert: Rs 5.50 lakh

Road Safety Expert: Rs 4.50 lakh

Traffic Expert: Rs 4.50 lakh

Environment/Forest Specialist: Rs 2.30 lakh

Land Acquisition Expert: Rs 2.30 lakh

Geotechnical Expert: Rs 2.30 lakh

Bridge Expert: Rs 5.50 lakh

Tunnel Expert: Rs 5.50 lakh

Important Terms & Conditions

Individuals engaged will provide full-time services to NHAI during their contract period and are not allowed to undertake any other assignments. Engagement is on a contractual basis under current guidelines/rules for a fixed term, with no entitlement to regularization or absorption in NHAI.

Travel Allowance/Dearness Allowance (TA/DA) will not be provided at the time of joining or upon completion of the assignment.

Selected candidates must attend the office or visit the field on all working days and may need to work on holidays if required due to work demands.

NHAI reserves the right to terminate the contract at any time without providing a reason. Either party can terminate the contract anytime with one month's advance notice or payment/recovery of one month's salary in lieu of notice.

To learn about the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other required information, check the detailed notification here.