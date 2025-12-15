Video: All About India's First Wildlife-Safe Road With Table-Top Red Marking In Madhya Pradesh

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced India's first wildlife-safe road on National Highway 45 (NH-45) in Madhya Pradesh, featuring innovative table-top red markings. The move aims to reduce animal-vehicle collisions and balance road infrastructure development with wildlife conservation, particularly in the ecologically sensitive Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve and Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary.

The initiative has been implemented on a 2km ghat section of an 11.96 km highway project passing through the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve, as per an official release.

Also Read | Videos Show "Dangerous" Situation In Delhi NCR As It Chokes Under Dense Smog

Watch the video here:

All About The Table-Top Red Marking

Inspired by Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, the table-top red marking is a 5 mm thick, red-coloured surface with a slightly raised texture to alert drivers and slow down vehicles naturally, without causing discomfort or sudden braking. The design has been supported by international research and guidelines.

This hot-applied thermoplastic red surface layer has been "laid across the carriageway in the identified danger zone". The bright red colour alerts the drivers that they are entering a speed-restricted zone and a wildlife-sensitive corridor.

Also read | Watch: Delhi Woman Living In Bengaluru Says She Wants To Move Parents Out Of "This Gas Chamber"

Benefits Of The Table-Top Red Marking

These red markings and supporting infrastructure aim to minimise accidents involving wildlife, protecting both animals and motorists. The project also aligns with NHAI's Green Highways initiative, promoting sustainable infrastructure development. And if successful, this approach could be replicated on other highways.

Government's Holistic Approach To Safeguarding Wildlife

NHAI has also constructed 25 dedicated underpasses to enable safe animal movement beneath the highway. An eight-foot-high fence along the highway has also been installed to guide animals towards underpasses and prevent them from entering the roadway.

The authorities have also installed speed detection devices to alert motorists and reinforce safe driving behaviour. Cameras installed on minor bridges, which also function as animal crossing points, help monitor wildlife movement.