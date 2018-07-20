NEHU Declares B.A Even Semester Results; Check Now

NEHU Results 2018: Know How To Check

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has declared the results for B.A. even semester exams. NEHU Bachelor of Arts (BA) second, fourth and sixth semester results are available on the official results website of the varsity. The results are available at nehu.ac.in and logisys.net.in/results/nehu/. NEHU had declared the even semester exam results for Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme on July 18, 2018. Similarly for second and fourth semester of Bachelor of Science (Home Science) programme the result was declared on July 16, 2018.

Candidates can check their result using their roll number at the official website of NEHU. Candidates are suggested to keep a copy of the online mark statement with them till official mark sheet is issued by the University.

As of now, the official website of NEHU is not responding.

NEHU had also declared the sixth semester results for Bachelor of Social Work, Bachelor of Science (Home Science), Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Commerce programmes.

