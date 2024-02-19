NEET Undergraduate 2024 Application Process Underway, Check Qualifying Exam Codes

NEET 2024 carries a total score of 720 marks - Biology (360), Physics (180), and Chemistry (180).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is currently accepting applications for the National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The examination is scheduled to be held on May 5.

NEET UG assesses candidates in four subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, and Botany, each divided into sections A and B. Section A comprises 35 questions worth 140 marks, while section B contains 15 questions worth 40 marks. The examination holds a total score of 720 marks.

According to the NEET 2024 eligibility guidelines, candidates must have passed one of the specified qualifying exams.

NEET UG 2024: Qualifying Exam Codes

Each qualifying exam is assigned a specific code, which candidates should fill out based on their qualifications.

Code 1: Candidates currently in Class 12 in 2024, awaiting results, may apply and take the test. However, they must pass the qualifying examination with the required percentage at the time of the initial counseling to be eligible for admission to undergraduate medical courses. Candidates appearing in the qualifying examination with English, physics, chemistry, and biology as main subjects are also eligible, provided they expect to pass with the required marks and can provide evidence of passing the examination with the required subjects and percentage of marks.

Code 2: Candidates who have completed the higher or senior secondary exam or the Indian School Certificate exam equivalent to Class 12 after 12 years of study, with the last two years comprising physics, chemistry, biology or biotechnology (including practical tests) and mathematics or any other elective subject, with English at a level not lower than the core course for English as prescribed by the NCERT, are eligible. Candidates who passed Class 12 from open school or as private candidates are not eligible, but those who passed Class 12 with biology as an additional subject are eligible.

Code 3: Candidates who have completed the intermediate or pre-degree exam in science from an Indian university or board, or other recognised examining body, with physics, chemistry, biology or biotechnology, and English as compulsory subjects, are eligible.

Code 4: Candidates who have passed the pre-professional or pre-medical exam with physics, chemistry, biology or biotechnology, and English after passing the Higher Secondary Examination or equivalent exam are eligible. This exam should include practical tests in these subjects and English as a compulsory subject.

Code 5: Candidates who have completed the first year of a three-year degree course from a recognized university with physics, chemistry, biology or biotechnology (including practical tests) are eligible, provided they passed the earlier qualifying examination with English at a level not lower than a core course.

Code 6: Candidates who have passed the BSc exam from an Indian University with at least two of the subjects physics, chemistry, biology (botany, zoology) or biotechnology, and have passed the earlier qualifying examination with physics, chemistry, biology, and English, are eligible.

Code 7: Candidates who have completed any other examination deemed equivalent to the intermediate science examination of an Indian university or board, with physics, chemistry, biology or biotechnology (including practical tests), and English, are eligible.

NEET (UG) 2024: Exam Pattern

Physics

Section A - 35 questions worth 140 marks

Section B- 15 questions worth 40 marks

Chemistry

Section A - 35 questions worth 140 marks

Section B- 15 questions worth 40 marks

Botany

Section A - 35 questions worth 140 marks

Section B- 15 questions worth 40 marks

Zoology

Section A - 35 questions worth 140 marks

Section B- 15 questions worth 40 marks

Successful NEET UG candidates are eligible for the All India Quota and other quotas under state governments/institutes, regardless of the examination medium, provided they meet other eligibility criteria. English-medium candidates receive the answer booklet in English only, while Hindi-medium candidates receive a bilingual test booklet in English and Hindi.

NEET UG 2024 will be held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Odia, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Urdu, Malayalam, Assamese, Telugu, Kannada, and Punjabi.

Candidates with disabilities (PwBD) are entitled to a scribe if physically impaired and certified by a government healthcare institution authority.

They also receive an additional hour for a three-hour exam, regardless of whether they use the scribe facility.

NEET UG 2024 Age Limit:

Candidates must be at least 17 years old at the time of admission or will reach that age by December 31 of the year of their admission to the starting year of UG medical courses.

Countries accepting NEET scores include Russia, Kazakhstan, Poland, Nepal, and Bangladesh.