NEET UG 2024 Application Window Reopens With April 10 Deadline

NEET UG registration last date: The exam will be held nationwide and in 14 cities outside the country.

In a major relief to students who missed the opportunity earlier to apply for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2024 due to some reasons, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the registration window.

The application window opened today and will close on April 10 at 11.50pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

NEET (UG) 2024 will be held on May 5 from 2pm to 5.20pm nationwide and in 14 cities outside the country in pen & paper (offline) mode.

NTA re-opens the registration window for NEET (UG) 2024 based on stakeholder requests. Revised dates for online application forms: 9th to 10th April 2024 (up to 10:50 P.M.). Last date for fees payment: 10th April 2024 (up to 11:50 P.M.). One-time opportunity, so apply carefully! pic.twitter.com/B7SdiK9Dtz — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 8, 2024

"We have received various representations from stakeholders requesting the re-opening of the registration window for NEET (UG)-2024. Based on these representations, it has been decided to reopen the Registration Window for NEET (UG) 2024," stated the NTA in a public notice.

Also Read | NEET UG 2024: NTA Revises Tie-Breaking Policy For National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test

The schedule for the examination city slip, Admit Cards release, and declaration of results will be displayed on the NEET(UG) (Main) portal at the appropriate time, the agency specifies.

Candidates can log in and verify their identity for online form submission using the following options:

Aadhar card

Digi locker

ABC ID

Passport

Pan Card

School/ Any other valid Government Identity Card with a photograph

Candidates should note that this is a one-time opportunity, so they are advised to proceed with caution as no further chances will be provided for the NEET (UG) 2024 application, stated the testing agency.

If any candidate encounters any difficulty during the process, they can reach out at 011-40759000 or email neet@nta.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites of NTA for the latest updates.