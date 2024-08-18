Advertisement

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Final Seat Matrix, NRI List Out

The Round 1 registration process was started on August 14 and will conclude on August 21, 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued the final seat matrix and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) list for the first round of NEET UG 2024 counselling. This detailed list covers the available seats for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, and other undergraduate medical courses across India. However, 1,037 candidates have had their categories changed from Indian to NRI, marking a notable shift in the applicant pool.

The choice filling and locking facility will open on August 16 and will continue until August 20, 2024. The processing of seat allotment will be done from August 21 to August 22, 2024. The results will be announced on August 23. Candidates will be required to report/join from August 24 to 29, 2024. The verification of candidates who join after the first allotment has been scheduled from August 30-31, 2024.

The Round 2 registration process will be held from September 4-5, 2024. The process of seat allotment and verification will be conducted from September 11-12, 2024. Candidates allotted seats will be asked to report/join by September 14-20, 2024.  

The counselling will take place for the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges across the country. Also, counselling will be held for 21,000 BDS seats, besides Ayush and nursing seats.

The MCC will conduct counselling for the 15 percent All-India Quota seats and 100 percent of seats at all AIIMS, JIPMER Pondicherry, all central universities, and 100 percent of deemed universities.

