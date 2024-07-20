NEET UG Results To Be Out Tomorrow, Check Details

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET- UG) 2024 on Saturday, July 20, 2024. The results are likely to be out by 12 pm tomorrow.

Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ and also on neet.ntaonline.in.

The Supreme Court on Thursday, July 18 directed the NTA to announce the results of the NEET UG by 12 noon of July 20. The court ordered the agency to publish the marks obtained by students on website but not to reveal the identity of the students.



A bench comprising of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra ordered for the announcement of the results separately, city and centre-wise by Saturday noon.

The court had also stressed that the NEET-UG re-examination can only be done on a concrete footing that sanctity has been lost on a large scale.

The 2024 NEET-UG - for entrance to undergraduate medical courses - can only be conducted again if the "sanctity" of the test held on May 5 was "lost on a large scale" as a result of leaked questions the Supreme Court said.

More than 23.33 lakh students had taken the test on May 5 across 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 overseas. Around 1,563 candidates appeared for re-exam.

Controversy over the 2024 NEET-UG exam broke last month after allegations the question paper had been leaked - subsequent inquiries indicated the leak was orchestrated by a national 'solver gang' network - on social media.