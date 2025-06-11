NTA NEET UG 2025 Result Date Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) by June 14. Along with the results, the final answer keys are also likely to be released. Both the result and the final answer keys will be available on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in - once announced. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results using their login credentials, such as admit card number and date of birth.

NEET UG 2025 was conducted on May 4 for 22.7 lakh candidates across 4,750 centres in 557 cities across India, as well as 14 centres abroad.

NEET Expected Cut-Off Marks 2025

In 2024, the qualifying percentile for NEET UG was 50 for general category candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. For OBC, SC, and ST category candidates, the qualifying percentile was 40. For NEET UG 2025, the NTA will determine the percentile scores based on the highest marks obtained in the all-India merit list.

In 2024, the NEET UG exam was held on May 5 for over 24 lakh candidates. The provisional answer key was released on May 29, and the window to raise objections remained open until May 31. The result was declared on June 4.

Here Are The Latest Updates On NEET UG Result 2025