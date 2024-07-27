NEET UG 2024: Toppers Drop From 61 To 17 In Revised Results

The National Testing Agency released the final results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 on Friday. In the revised result, rank 1 is achieved by 17 students who scored a total of 720 marks and a pass percentile of 99.9992714.

The number of toppers has reduced from 67 to 17. Initially, the All India Rank 1 was shared by 67 students. Of these, six students lost their rank when the grace marks awarded to the students was withdrawan and a retest was conducted for 1,563 students. More rankers lost their Rank 1 following a recent ruling of the Supreme Court that ordered for the withdrawal of grace marks awarded for wrong Physics question.

Around 24,06,079 candidates registered for the NEET UG exam this year. Of these, 23,33,297 candidates appeared for the exam, while 72,782 candidates were absent from the exam.

Majority of the toppers are from Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Top four rank holders are from Rajasthan, while the next three belong to Maharashtra. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have two toppers each while Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have one topper each.

Nearly 11,65,334 candidates scored between 720-162 marks.

Of the total registrations, 10,29,198 were male students, 13,76,863 were female and 18 belong to the third gender. Around 9,98,205 male candidates appeared for the exam and 13,34,940 female candidates appeared. Nearly, 5,46,566 male candidates qualified for the exam and 7,69,277 female candidates qualified for the exam. Of the total 18 registrations in the third gender, around 17 appeared for the exam and 10 qualified.

Majority of the registrations were made for the NEET UG exam in the English language mode. The second highest registrations were made for the exam in Hindi language mode. Around 18,92,413 candidates registered for the exam in English language mode, and 3,57,924 candidates registered for Hindi language mode.

The results were declared following directive from the Supreme Court after taking into account marks of a physics question, which the NTA had said has two correct answers.




