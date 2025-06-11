NTA NEET UG 2025 Result Date Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) anytime soon. According to the official schedule, NTA is scheduled to declare the NEET result 2025 by June 14. Along with the results, the final answer keys are also likely to be released. Both the result and the final answer keys will be available on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in - once announced. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results using their login credentials, such as admit card number and date of birth.
NEET UG 2025 was conducted on May 4 for 22.7 lakh candidates across 4,750 centres in 557 cities across India, as well as 14 centres abroad.
NEET Expected Cut-Off Marks 2025
In 2024, the qualifying percentile for NEET UG was 50 for general category candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. For OBC, SC, and ST category candidates, the qualifying percentile was 40. For NEET UG 2025, the NTA will determine the percentile scores based on the highest marks obtained in the all-India merit list.
In 2024, the NEET UG exam was held on May 5 for over 24 lakh candidates. The provisional answer key was released on May 29, and the window to raise objections remained open until May 31. The result was declared on June 4.
The results of candidates found involved in unfair means during NEET (UG) 2025 will not be released.
NEET UG 2025 Result Live: Over 22 lakh students registered for the exam this year.
NEET UG 2025 Result Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA is expected to release the NEET UG 2025 results by June 14.
NEET UG 2025 Result Live: The provisional answer key was made available on June 3, with the deadline for raising objections ending on June 5, 2025.
Merely appearing and qualifying in NEET (UG) - 2025 does not confer any right to the candidate for admission to undergraduate medical courses. The selection and admission to undergraduate medical courses seats in any medical institution recognised for offering undergraduate medical
courses is subject to fulfilling the admission criteria, eligibility, rank in the merit list, medical fitness, and such other criteria as may be prescribed by the Government of India, respective States, universities, institutions and medical/dental/ayurveda/Siddha/ Unani/ Homeopathy colleges.
Students from Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are eligible for 15% All India Quota seats and the candidates from respective UTs can participate like other states.
Indian Nationals, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Persons with Indian Origin and Foreign Nationals are eligible for admission in Medical/Dental/Ayurveda/Siddha/Unani/ Homeopathy colleges subject to the rules and regulations framed by respective State governments, institutions and The Government of India, as the case may be.
NRIs, OCIs, and Foreign Nationals can apply for NEET (UG) 2025 as per rules set by the Government of India, states, or institutions. NRI/OCI candidates must upload a certificate from the Indian Diplomatic Mission of their residence. Foreign nationals must upload valid passport pages or a citizenship certificate. Original documents must be retained for counselling. Eligibility should be confirmed with respective colleges or states.
The NEET (UG) 2025 was conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
The NEET (UG) 2025 was conducted in pen and paper mode.
The pattern for the NEET (UG) - 2025 examination for admission in the Session 2025-26 is as follows:
Undergraduate medical courses refer to MBBS /BDS /Dental /BAMS/ BSMS /BUMS/BHMS courses.
The result and All India Rank of NEET (UG) are prepared and notified by the NTA as per the norms and criteria prescribed by the NMC/DGHS (for MBBS/BDS), by the NCISM (for BAMS/BSMS/BUMS), and by the NCH (for BHMS).
Students who appeared in the exam and awaiting their results can check their scores by visiting the following official websites:
For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted.
Students can stay updated regarding the NEET UG result through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Latest updates regarding the result will also be shared in this live blog.
Once released, candidates will be able to check results and final answer keys on NEET’s official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
Along with the result, the NTA will release the final merit list on the official website.
NEET UG Result 2025 LIVE: Cross-Check Details on Marksheet
Candidates must make sure to cross-check the following details on their marksheet:
Candidate’s Name
Roll Number
Application Number
Marks Obtained (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)
Total Marks
Percentile Score
All India Rank (AIR)
Category Rank (if applicable)
NEET UG Qualifying Status
Cut-Off Marks
After result declaration, qualified candidates can participate in the counselling process to secure admission in preferred college and course.
Students can report for suspicious claims in NEET UG 2025 examination on the official website.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will conduct the counselling process for qualified candidates.
The tentative date for the NEET UG result declaration is June 14, 2025, as per the official notice.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will conduct the counselling process for qualified candidates. Seat allocation is as follows:
- 15 per cent for All India Quota and
- the remaining 85 per cent seats are reserved for State quota seats in Central Institutions such as ABVIMS, RML Hospital/VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital/ESIC and Central Universities (including DU/ BHU /AMU)/ AIIMS/ JIPMER.
To answer a question, the candidates are required to select one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer.
Marking criteria:
- Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)
- Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).
- Unanswered: No mark (0).
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), under the Directorate General of Health Services, will conduct online counselling for undergraduate medical and dental courses. All official updates will be available on the MCC website: mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling. Qualified candidates must go through the counselling details carefully.
MCC Will Conduct Counselling For:
- 15% All India Quota (AIQ) MBBS/BDS seats of all states (Jammu & Kashmir to participate from 2025-26)
- 100% MBBS/BDS seats of BHU
- 100% MBBS seats at all AIIMS
- JIPMER (Puducherry/Karaikal) - Open and internal (domicile) seats
- AMU - Open and internal seats
- 85% Internal Quota of DU, IP University (VMMC/ABVIMS/ESIC Dental)
- Jamia Millia Islamia - Open (Faculty of Dentistry) and internal seats
- 15% AIQ seats of ESIC & Insured Persons quota
- AFMC - Registration only
- 100% seats in select Central BSc Nursing institutes
The reservation policy of the Government of India is applicable to NEET (UG) Examination. According to this, in the central universities and institutions, 10% of the seats are reserved for the category General-Economically Weaker Section (GEN-EWS), 15% of the seats are reserved for the category Scheduled Caste (SC), 7.5% for the category Scheduled Tribe (ST), 27% for the category Other Backward Classes belonging to the Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) and 5% seats (Horizontal Reservation) for PwBD candidates.
- General category belonging to Economically Weaker Section (GENEWS) - 10% of seats in every course
- Other Backward Classes belonging to the Non-Creamy Layer (OBC- NCL) - 27% of seats in every course
- Scheduled Caste (SC) - 15% of seats in every course
- Scheduled Tribe (ST) - 7.5% of seats in every course
- Persons with Disability (PwBD) - 5% seats in each of GEN, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, and ST category seats (Horizontal reservation)
Admissions to all seats of undergraduate medical/ dental courses will be done through NEET (UG) - 2025. The following are the seats available under different quotas:
• All India Quota Seats
• State Government Quota Seats
• Seats available for admission in Central Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities
• State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical / Dental Colleges or any Private University
• Central Pool Quota Seats
• All seats including NRI Quota as well as Management Quota, are in private unaided/aided minority / non-minority medical colleges.
• Seats available for admission in AIIMS Institutes across India/JIPMER.
• The Counselling for successful candidates for Seats under 15% All India Quota and 100% including 85% State quota seats of Central Institutions (ABVIMS & RML Hospital/VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital/ESIC)/ Central Universities (including DU/ BHU /AMU)/ AIIMS/ JIPMER and Deemed Universities, will be conducted by the MCC/DGHS for Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses. MCC only does the registration for AFMC and forwards the data of
registered Candidates to AFMC Authorities for the admission process. DU/BHU and other Universities may use the score for any other relevant courses being offered by them.
The NEET 2025 scorecard is expected to be released on June 14. Once released, students will be able to check their result on the official website of NEET.
Here are the steps to download the scorecard:
- Visit the NEET 2025 official website, neet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the link related to NEET 2025 scorecard download
- Enter the NEET 2025 application number and date of birth
- Submit the details
- Once the details are submitted, a PDF file containing the result will open
- Check you name and scores
- Save the PDF file for future reference
This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) launched a dedicated platform to report suspicious claims related to the NEET (UG) 2025 examination. The exam body advised students not to be misled by individuals involved in malpractice who attempt to deceive candidates with false claims.
With the NEET UG 2025 results expected soon, around 23 lakh students who appeared for the exam are likely exploring their options to secure admission to top medical colleges. Check the list of top medical colleges in India.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 3 released the provisional answer key, scanned images of OMR answer sheets, and recorded responses for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG) 2025.
Along with the results, the final answer keys are also likely to be released.
