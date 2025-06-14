NEET UG Result 2025: Over 12 Lakh Students Qualify, UP Leads Among States

NEET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency has announced the results for NEET (UG) 2025, paving the way for admissions to undergraduate medical and dental courses across India. Out of 22.09 lakh students who appeared, 12.36 lakh have cleared the exam-slightly fewer than the 13.15 lakh who qualified last year, even though fewer students appeared this time.

This year, 22.76 lakh students had registered for the exam, compared to 24.06 lakh in 2024. The number of students who skipped the test dropped as well-from over 72,000 last year to around 66,700 in 2025.

Girls Outperform Boys Yet Again

As seen in previous years, female students outnumbered males in the qualified list. Over 7.22 lakh girls cleared the exam this year, compared to 5.14 lakh boys. In 2024, the numbers were 7.69 lakh and 5.46 lakh, respectively. Six transgender candidates also qualified this year.

OBC Candidates Top Category List

OBC students continued to dominate category-wise results. A total of 5.64 lakh OBC candidates qualified, followed by 3.38 lakh from the General category, 1.68 lakh from SC, 97,085 from EWS, and 67,234 from ST.

The qualifying criteria remained the same as last year-50th percentile for General and EWS categories (score range: 686-144), and 40th percentile for OBC, SC, and ST candidates (score range: 143-113).

State-Wise Results

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of qualified candidates for the second consecutive year, with 1.70 lakh students clearing the test-an increase from 1.65 lakh last year.

Maharashtra: 1.25 lakh qualified (down from 1.42 lakh)

Rajasthan: 1.19 lakh (slightly down from 1.21 lakh)

Bihar: 80,954 (up from 74,716)

Karnataka: 83,582 (down from 88,887)

Tamil Nadu: 76,181 (down from 89,198)

Madhya Pradesh: 60,346 (nearly same as last year)

Delhi: 40,331 (a sharp fall from 61,199)

West Bengal: 59,018 (down from 63,251)

Telangana: 41,584 (down from 47,356)

Punjab: 26,394 (a big jump from 15,717)

Some smaller states and UTs also saw shifts. For instance, Ladakh saw an increase with 978 qualifiers (up from 618), while Kerala saw a notable drop-from 86,713 last year to 73,328.

The results now set the stage for the NEET counselling process, which will determine seat allotments in MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical courses across India.