NEET UG Counselling Process To Begin Today, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin with the NEET UG Counselling process today. After the process commences, candidates will be required to log in to mcc.nic.in with their credentials to register and make their selections.

The process involves three rounds of counselling followed by stray vacancy round.

Candidates should carefully read the counselling scheme detailed in the information bulletin before registering. They should also refer to the user guide and review the available seats at various medical colleges to prioritize their choices.

NTA had informed the Supreme Court on July 18, during the hearing regarding the NEET UG result cancellation that the online counselling process for MBBS courses is expected to begin on July 24.

Candidates appearing for the counselling process will be required to submit the following documents while registering:



NEET UG Counselling 2024: Required documents



Allotment Letter issued by MCC

NEET 2024 Result/ Rank letter issued by NTA

Hall tickets issued by NTA

Date of Birth Certificate

Class 10th Certificate

Class 10+2 Certificate

Class 10+2 Marks Sheet

8 Passport-size photographs (same as affixed on the application form)

Identity proof (Aadhar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport)

The MCC manages NEET UG counselling for 15 per cent of All India Quota seats and 100 per cent of seats at deemed universities, central universities (including DU, AMU, and BHU), ESIC, AFMC, IP University, AIIMS, and JIPMER institutions.



Additionally, the MCC conducts online counselling for BSc Nursing at central institutions. The MCC NEET counselling process includes three main rounds followed by a stray vacancy round.

