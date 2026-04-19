NEET UG Admit Card 2026 Soon: Important Details Mentioned On Hall Ticket

NEET UG Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 admit card anytime soon on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The exam conducting body issued the exam city slips on April 12, 2026. With the national-level medical undergraduate exam scheduled for May 3, 2026, candidates can expect the hall tickets to be released by the end of April. Last year, the NEET UG admit cards were issued on May 1, for the exam scheduled for May 5.

The NEET UG is conducted as a common and uniform entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions in India. The exam pattern of NEET UG 2026 comprises Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany and Zoology). The question paper will consist of 180 compulsory questions to be completed in 180 minutes. Only the candidates who have filled out their NEET application form will be eligible to download their hall tickets.

Important Details Mentioned On Hall Ticket

To download the NEET admit card, candidates have to log in to the portal using their application number and password, along with the security captcha code on the login page. The hall tickets inform candidates about some important exam day instructions and guidelines. Check some important details mentioned on the NEET admit card below.

Candidate's name

Date of birth

Roll number

Application number

Exam centre and address

Reporting time

Exam day guidelines

The NTA advises candidates to read the instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully and follow them during the exam. Candidates must approach the NTA authorities before the examination if they find any discrepancies in the details mentioned on the hall ticket.

According to the official notification, the NEET UG 2026 admit card will be issued to the candidates after fulfillment of the eligibility conditions. Along with the NEET UG 2026 hall ticket, applicants must carry two passport-sized photographs and a valid identity proof to the examination centre.