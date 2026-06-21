NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: What's Different This Time? New Rules And Enhanced Security Measures

The NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam is being conducted under unprecedented scrutiny after allegations of a paper leak during the original examination held on May 3. The controversy sparked nationwide debate. This raises concerns about fairness and transparency in India's largest medical entrance examination.

In response, the Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced a nationwide re-examination on June 21, 2026. Several new rules and enhanced security measures have been introduced to restore confidence among students and parents.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Why Is the Re-Test Being Held?

Soon after the May 3 examination, claims of a question paper leak surfaced across social media platforms. Images and videos allegedly linked to the examination spread rapidly. This leasa to widespread concern among students, parents, educators, and policymakers.

As demands for a fresh examination increased, authorities initiated investigations into the matter. The NTA maintained that it would safeguard the integrity of the examination process and eventually announced a nationwide re-test.

The upcoming examination is not just another test; it is an effort to rebuild trust in a system that millions of students rely on every year.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: New Rules for Candidates

One of the major changes is the increase in examination duration. Candidates will now receive 195 minutes instead of 180 minutes, with the test scheduled from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

The number of rough work pages has also been increased from two to four pages. This addresses concerns raised by students who needed additional space for calculations, particularly in Physics and Chemistry. The NTA conducted a nationwide mock drill before the exam to ensure centres are fully prepared.

Enhanced Security Measures in NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam

Security arrangements have been significantly strengthened across examination centres. CCTV surveillance will monitor all activities, while dedicated teams will keep a close watch on centre operations.

The NTA has also implemented stricter procedures for printing, packaging, storing, and transporting question papers. Additional layers of secrecy and security have been added to minimize any possibility of leaks. Indian Air Force aircraft have been used to transport question papers to certain locations, ensuring safe and timely delivery.

To prevent the spread of fake question papers and misinformation, access to Telegram has been temporarily restricted during the NEET UG 2026 re-exam period. Authorities believe the move will help curb rumours and maintain the integrity of the examination process.

Authorities have further improved facilities at examination centres, including power backup, medical assistance, drinking water availability, and emergency response plans. Candidates have been advised to rely only on official NTA communication channels and avoid unverified information circulating online.