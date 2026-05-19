NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam On June 21: Minister Reviews Preparations, Stresses Foolproof Conduct

NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting on preparations for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, directing officials to ensure the test is conducted in a "foolproof" manner under stringent security protocols.

The meeting comes amid heightened scrutiny following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3 over alleged irregularities and paper leak allegations. More than 22 lakh students had appeared for the medical entrance examination.

During the meeting, Pradhan stressed the need for complete integrity and transparency in the conduct of the re-examination. He directed officials to comprehensively address and eliminate all lapses and loopholes identified in the earlier examination process.

Emphasising strict monitoring mechanisms, the Education Minister said the Re-NEET must be conducted in a secure, seamless and foolproof manner with uncompromised vigilance at examination centres.

He also instructed officials to hold coordination meetings with District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police across states to ensure effective implementation of examination arrangements and robust security oversight.

Apart from security measures, Pradhan directed authorities to ensure adequate facilities for students, including transportation support, drinking water and other essential arrangements at examination centres.

Key Points Candidates Should Know

The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21 (Sunday).

Candidates who wish to change their preferred examination city due to a change in their present address can do so through the official websites, the NEET NTA Portal and the National Testing Agency, till May 21.

Students will be allowed to choose their first and second preferred examination cities. Candidates who do not use this facility will retain their earlier city preference.

No corrections will be permitted except changes in present address and examination city preference. Requests submitted after May 21 will not be entertained.

The examination fee paid for the cancelled exam will be refunded, and no additional fee will be charged for the re-examination.

The exam will continue to be conducted in pen-and-paper (offline) mode in 13 languages - Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Candidates will also be given an additional 15 minutes for examination formalities. The test will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said city intimation slips, admit cards and other examination-related details are expected to be announced later on the official website, tentatively by June 14.

The agency has also announced that from next year onwards, NEET-UG will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The date for declaration of the re-examination results will be announced later.

Students and parents have been advised to rely only on official NTA communication channels for updates and examination-related instructions.

For further clarification regarding NEET (UG) 2026, candidates may contact the helpline numbers 011-40759000 and 011-69227700 or email neetug2026@nta.ac.in.