This Time NEET Paper Can't Leak? Inside NTA's High-Tech Digital Lockdown

NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam On June 21: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, following the cancellation of the earlier test held on May 3 after confirmed reports of a paper leak. The incident had impacted over 22 lakh medical aspirants, prompting a complete overhaul of the examination security system.

To prevent any recurrence, the entire exam process is being redesigned with advanced technological safeguards, including digital encryption of question papers, GPS-based tracking of logistics, biometric verification of candidates, and AI-powered surveillance at examination centres.

Digital Encryption Of Question Papers

This time, NEET question papers are being prepared in a fully encrypted digital format. The files are secured with coded access systems and transferred to printing facilities through protected channels. Officials have ensured that printing will take place in high-security environments close to the exam date to reduce risks during storage and transit.

GPS-Tracked Transportation for Paper Delivery

To ensure secure movement of question papers, GPS-enabled vehicles will be used throughout the distribution chain. From printing presses to examination centres, every movement will be monitored in real time, allowing authorities to track and secure the entire delivery process.

5G Jammers And Centre-Level Security Lockdown

All examination centres will be equipped with high-grade 5G signal jammers to block mobile networks, Bluetooth devices, and other wireless communication tools. The move aims to eliminate any possibility of electronic cheating or external communication during the exam.

Biometric Verification And AI Surveillance

Candidate verification has been tightened with Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication. Every aspirant will undergo fingerprint and facial recognition checks to confirm identity.

In addition, AI-enabled CCTV cameras will monitor examination halls in real time. These systems will detect suspicious activity and generate instant alerts to assist invigilators during the exam.

Strict Legal Framework Under Anti-Unfair Means Law

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 remains in force, under which strict penalties are prescribed for those involved in paper leaks or cheating. Offenders can face imprisonment ranging from three to ten years along with heavy fines.

Towards A Fully Secure Examination System

Officials said these combined technological and legal measures are aimed at making NEET-UG 2026 completely secure, transparent, and leak-proof. The objective is to restore trust in the examination process and ensure fairness for all candidates.

'NEET To Be Fully Computer-Based From Next Year'

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday announced that the NEET UG examination will be conducted in a fully computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year, marking a major reform in the national medical entrance examination system.