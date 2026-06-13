NEET UG: NTA Launches 'Pariksha Karmayogi' Programme To Strengthen Exam Conduct

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched 'Pariksha Karmayogi: Capacity-Building Programme for Examination Officials' on the iGOT Karmayogi Bharat platform to strengthen supervision and invigilation processes for its examinations, including NEET (UG).

The initiative has been designed to enhance the capacity of examination functionaries and ensure the smooth, secure and standardised conduct of offline, pen-and-paper-based examinations. The programme is aimed at examination personnel, particularly Centre Superintendents and Invigilators, who play a key role in the conduct of NTA examinations.

The course consists of four modules covering the entire examination lifecycle. The first module introduces participants to the programme and outlines the responsibilities of examination functionaries in maintaining fairness, transparency and integrity in the examination process.

The second module focuses on pre-examination preparedness, including centre readiness, security arrangements and compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The third module deals with examination-day operations and is divided into four stages: before the examination, at the commencement of the examination, during the examination and after its conclusion.

The fourth module serves as a Quick Reference Guide, providing a concise recap of key instructions, responsibilities and operational requirements for examination personnel.

Hosted on the iGOT Karmayogi Bharat platform, the programme offers standardised, self-paced learning along with assessment-based certification. The initiative is expected to improve procedural compliance, operational efficiency and accountability across examination centres nationwide.

According to the NTA, well-trained examination personnel are critical to ensuring the smooth and fair conduct of large-scale national examinations. By establishing uniform standards of examination administration across the country, the programme reinforces the agency's commitment to excellence, transparency and integrity in the conduct of examinations.

The launch of Pariksha Karmayogi reflects NTA's continued efforts to leverage technology-driven capacity building and strengthen the examination ecosystem through trained and certified manpower.