"A Big Joke, Politically Immature": DMK's All-Out Attack On Rahul Gandhi

The DMK has launched a scathing two-pronged attack on Leader of Opposition and former ally Rahul Gandhi. While the party's IT wing mocked the Congress leader as "a massive joke", the DMK's official mouthpiece Murasoli has accused him of weakening opposition unity, questioning the Congress party's political conduct both within the INDIA bloc and in Tamil Nadu.

Referring to Congress' break up post poll, the DMK IT wing posted: "We carried the INC on our shoulders when they were fighting for their political survival, only for them to jump ship the second they saw a shiny new toy." The post ended with calling Rahul Gandhi "a massive joke."

In a simultaneous attack an editorial published on Monday in the DMK mouthpiece, Murasoli, took exception to Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks following the INDIA bloc meeting and alleged that it was the Congress leader himself who had contributed to divisions among opposition parties.

Read | Cracks In Opposition Unity? Left Leaders Angry Over Rahul Gandhi's Remark

The attacks came against the backdrop of a major political realignment in Tamil Nadu. The Congress, which won five Assembly seats as part of the DMK-led alliance in the 2026 Assembly elections, later quit the alliance and joined the Vijay-led TVK government as a coalition partner, leaving the DMK heading a diminished opposition front in the state.

At the national level too, relations between the DMK and Congress have become strained. The DMK recently boycotted an INDIA bloc meeting, saying it would not participate in a meeting convened by Congress, though it clarified that it would continue to support issues raised by other opposition parties within the alliance framework.

Against this backdrop, Murasoli accused Rahul Gandhi of preaching opposition unity while allegedly undermining it. Referring to his comments on coalition partners, the editorial said, "Rahul Gandhi is lecturing on unity. But who weakened that unity in various states?"

The editorial devoted considerable space to criticism levelled against Rahul Gandhi by Left parties in Kerala. It recalled that Communist leaders had strongly objected when Rahul Gandhi, during election campaigns, demanded the arrest of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and accused the Left Democratic Front government of having a secret understanding with the BJP. According to Murasoli, such attacks prompted Left leaders to question whether Congress was more interested in targeting its allies than taking on the BJP.

Watch | Rahul Gandhi's 'Can't Hug Vijayan' Remark Triggers Political Row

Murasoli editorial also alleged that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress had repeatedly worked against the interests of INDIA bloc constituents coming to power in various states, even when those parties were better positioned to challenge the BJP. The editorial questioned how Congress could now speak of opposition unity when alliance partners themselves had accused it of undermining their prospects of forming governments.

The editorial cited criticism of Congress by several INDIA bloc constituents, including Left parties, Samajwadi Party leaders and others, and argued that Rahul Gandhi's political approach had repeatedly created friction within the opposition alliance.

Drawing parallels with Tamil Nadu politics, Murasoli argued that Congress had betrayed the DMK despite contesting and winning seats under the alliance banner. It alleged that the subsequent decision of Congress legislators to join the TVK-led government had been carried out with the knowledge and approval of the party's central leadership.

It also mocked Rahul Gandhi's recent assurances to alliance partners, asking whether such promises would be trusted after the Congress' conduct in Tamil Nadu.

In a strongly worded conclusion, Murasoli argued that opposition parties were increasingly directing their criticism at Congress rather than the BJP and blamed what it described as Rahul Gandhi's "political immaturity" and lack of consistency for the growing friction within the INDIA bloc.

The editorial ended with a rhetorical question, asking who was responsible for "churning poison instead of nectar" within the opposition alliance, and suggested that many of the alliance's current troubles could be traced back to Congress' own actions.

The Congress is yet to issue an official response to the Murasoli editorial. However, Congress sources rejected the allegations, maintaining that the party had acted in accordance with the people's verdict in Tamil Nadu. "The Congress has respected the people's mandate in Tamil Nadu," a party source said, dismissing suggestions that the party had undermined either the DMK or the INDIA bloc.