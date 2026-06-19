NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Check Dress Code, Allowed Items For June 21 Test

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory for candidates appearing in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, outlining the dress code, permissible items and security protocols to be followed at examination centres. The agency has urged candidates to comply with the instructions to ensure smooth and secure conduct of the examination.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Dress Code And Allowed Items

Candidates appearing for the examination should note the following guidelines:

Transparent water bottles are allowed inside the examination hall.

Candidates may carry their admit card in a transparent plastic pouch to protect it from rain and damage.

Candidates may wear articles or objects of faith, including religious symbols, kalawas, turbans, hijabs and similar items. However, they must report to the examination centre well in advance to facilitate thorough frisking.

While light clothing is preferred, candidates may wear full-sleeve garments or woollen clothing if required, subject to additional security checks.

Slippers and low-heeled footwear are the preferred options. Candidates wearing high-heeled footwear may be subjected to additional screening.

Items Not Allowed

The NTA has prohibited candidates from carrying the following items inside the examination hall:

Mobile phones

Smartwatches

Bluetooth devices

Earphones

Any other communication devices

Metallic items

Large belt buckles

Heavy jewellery

Other accessories that may interfere with security checks

Security Checks Mandatory

The testing agency said all candidates will undergo mandatory frisking before entry to the examination hall. Candidates have been advised to report at their designated centres at the scheduled reporting time to complete security checks smoothly and avoid last-minute inconvenience.

For any clarification related to the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, candidates may contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or write to neetug2026@nta.ac.in.

The NTA has urged candidates to adhere strictly to the dress code and security protocols, warning that non-compliance may result in denial of entry to the examination centre.