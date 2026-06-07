NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam City Slip Soon: Know How To Use It, Login Details, Expected Date

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) advance intimation of exam cities soon. The NEET UG 2026 re-exam is scheduled to take place on June 21. Candidates can expect the release of NEET hall tickets by June 14, 2026, as announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a press conference.

The advance intimation of examination city will allow candidates to make travel arrangements accordingly. Earlier, the NTA had issued the exam city slip on April 12, 2026, for the exam scheduled on May 3, 2026. The city slip was issued around 20 days before the NEET UG exam. Candidates will be able to download their NEET UG 2026 re-exam city slips from the official website using their application number and date of birth.

Candidates must also understand the difference between advance intimation of examination cities and the NEET UG admit card. The advance information is for the allotment of the city where the exam centre will be located. This is to facilitate the candidates to make necessary arrangements in advance. The NEET UG 2026 re-exam admit card will be issued later. Candidates must carry the hall ticket to the examination centre. Without the admit card, no entry will be given.

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The National Testing Agency on Saturday dismissed as "false" and "fraudulent" claims circulating on social media about alleged leak or sale of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination question paper and warned of strict action against those spreading such content.

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The NEET UG took place on May 3 this year but was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak. The CBI is currently investigating this matter, and a retest is scheduled for June 21.