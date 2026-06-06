NTA Rejects NEET Re-Exam Paper Leak Claims, Warns Of Strict Action Against Fraudsters

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday dismissed claims circulating on social media and messaging platforms regarding an alleged leak, advance access, or sale of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination question paper, describing them as "false, fraudulent, and intended to mislead."

In an official statement, the testing agency said the messages were being spread by organised cheating rackets seeking to exploit the anxiety of students and their families by selling fake question papers and extorting money.

"Every such claim circulating is a fabrication," the NTA said.

Examination Process Remains Secure, Says NTA

The agency asserted that the integrity of the examination process remains fully intact and that all necessary safeguards are in place to ensure a fair and secure examination for candidates.

"The integrity of the examination process is fully intact, and every safeguard is in place to ensure a fair and secure examination for all candidates," the statement said.

NTA further clarified that no unauthorised person has access to the question paper and urged aspirants not to be misled by unverified information being shared online.

Action Against Fake Accounts And Fraudulent Content

The agency said it is actively identifying and reporting channels, social media accounts, and online content involved in spreading misinformation. Such material is being reported to the concerned platforms as well as cyber-crime authorities for immediate action and removal.

NTA also announced that it is filing formal complaints with law-enforcement and cyber-crime authorities against those involved in creating and circulating the false claims.

According to the agency, creating, forwarding, or promoting fraudulent content related to examination papers and attempting to defraud students are serious offences that attract legal consequences.

Advisory For Students And Parents

The testing agency advised candidates and parents not to engage with, pay money to, or share any messages claiming to offer access to the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination paper.

It urged aspirants to rely only on official communications issued through NTA's verified website and authorised channels, stating that any genuine information regarding the examination would be announced only through these platforms.

Focus On Preparation, NTA Tells Aspirants

Addressing candidates appearing for NEET (UG) 2026, the agency appealed to students to remain focused on their preparation and not be distracted by rumours.

"Your hard work is what matters, and NTA stands committed to conducting a fair, secure, and credible examination," the agency said, reiterating its commitment to maintaining the integrity and transparency of the examination process.