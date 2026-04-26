NEET UG 2026: NTA Issues Advisory On Aadhaar Biometric Updates, Admit Card on April 27

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has advised all National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) candidates to keep their Aadhaar biometric details updated. In a social media post on X, the NTA stated that the measure is designed to ensure seamless biometric verification at examination centres on the day of the test.

"This is essential for smooth biometric verification at the examination centre", the exam body stated. "Candidates may visit their nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra, if required, to complete updates well in advance," it added.

Candidates appearing for NEET UG 2026 are advised to keep their Aadhaar biometric details updated.



This is essential for smooth biometric verification at the examination centre.



Candidates may visit their nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra, if required, to complete updates well in… pic.twitter.com/LwckBjzDw9 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 26, 2026

According to the advisory, it is essential to get the Aadhaar biometrics updated when a child turns 15, as per the UIDAI guidelines. The process is free of cost between the ages of 15 and 17. Candidates can find their nearest Aadhaar enrolment centres from the official website, uidai.gov.in.

Accurate Aadhaar data, including name, date of birth, gender, photograph, address, and biometric information, is essential to prevent discrepancies that could lead to issues during the registration or authentication process.

Beyond Aadhaar, NEET UG 2026 candidates are also reminded to ensure that other key documents, such as UDID cards for persons with disabilities and category certificates (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL), are valid and updated.

The NTA has also announced on its official X handle that the NEET UG admit card 2026 will be released on April 27 at 10 am for all candidates. Applicants must carry the NEET hall ticket to the examination centre. Without the admit card, students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

NEET Admit Cards will be available to all candidates by 10 AM on Monday, 27th April 2026.



Use the last Sunday before the exam for a practice test or revising concepts.



Stay Calm. Keep yourself hydrated. #NEET2026 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 26, 2026

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The hall tickets will be available for download on the official NTA website, neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2026 will be conducted on May 3 in 552 cities across the country, and 14 cities abroad.