NEET UG 2026 Cancelled: No Re-Registration Needed, NTA To Announce Fresh Exam Date

NEET UG 2026 Cancelled: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination following allegations that the question paper was leaked a night before the May 3 exam. The examination will now be conducted again on revised dates, which will be notified separately. However, the NTA has clarified that candidates will not need to re-register or pay any additional fee, and all existing applications will remain valid.

NEET UG 2026: Key Examination Details

NEET UG is one of the largest entrance examinations in the world, conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS across India.

Scheduled exam date: May 3, 2026 (Sunday)

Total registered candidates: 22.79 lakh

Examination centres: 5,432

Cities covered: 551 in India and 14 abroad

Over 6,000 observers deployed for independent monitoring

674 city coordinators assigned for supervision

More than 2 lakh personnel involved in exam conduct

Government Orders CBI Probe

The Government of India has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the allegations linked to the examination process. The NTA has said it will extend full cooperation and provide all necessary documents, records and assistance to the investigating agency.

What Happens Next For Students

For the re-examination, the existing registration data, candidature details and allotted examination centres will continue to be valid. Candidates will not need to apply again or pay any additional examination fee.

Students who have already paid the application fee will receive refunds as per procedure. The exam will be conducted again using the NTA's internal arrangements and resources.

The revised schedule, including fresh exam dates and admit card-related updates, will be released through official NTA channels.

Advisory For Candidates

The NTA has acknowledged that conducting the examination again may cause inconvenience to candidates and their families. However, it stated that the decision was necessary to maintain the integrity and credibility of the examination process.

Candidates and parents have been advised to rely only on official updates from the NTA and avoid unverified information circulating on social media.