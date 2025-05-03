NEET UG 2025: Exam On May 4, Check Guidelines, Dress Code, Prohibited Items

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the NEET UG 2025 exam on May 4 for undergraduate medical aspirants across the country. The examination will be held from 2pm to 5pm. Admit cards for the exam are available on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in.

As in previous years, the NTA has issued comprehensive exam day guidelines to ensure smooth and fail conduct of exams. These include detailed instructions on documents to carry, dress code, reporting time, seating protocols, and a list of prohibited items.

What To Carry On NEET 2025 Exam Day

Candidates must bring the following documents:

A printed copy of the admit card with a passport-size photo pasted on it (same as the one submitted during application).

One identical passport-size photo to be affixed on the attendance sheet.

An original and valid photo ID (Aadhaar card, PAN card, Passport, Voter ID, Driving License, Ration Card, or Class 12 admit card with photo).

PwBD certificate (if applicable), issued by a competent authority.

Entry will not be permitted without these documents, particularly the admit card and valid photo ID.

Prescribed Dress Code

To ensure fair conduct, the NTA has laid down specific dress guidelines:

Light-colored clothes with half sleeves are allowed. Full sleeves or heavy clothing is prohibited.

Shoes are not allowed; candidates should wear slippers or sandals with low heels.

Those in religious or cultural attire must report by 12.30pm for additional checks.

Accessories such as brooches, badges, jewelry, watches, and metallic items must be avoided.

Items Not Allowed Inside the Exam Hall

Candidates are barred from bringing the following:

Printed or handwritten materials, stationery items like pencil boxes or calculators.

Electronic devices including mobile phones, Bluetooth, smartwatches, or health bands.

Wallets, handbags, belts, caps, or any metallic ornaments.

Food or water bottles, whether opened or sealed.

Any object that could aid in unfair practices.

Violations may lead to disqualification under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Other Key Instructions

Entry will close at 1.30pm. Latecomers will not be allowed.

Candidates must occupy their assigned seats; sitting elsewhere will result in disqualification.

Leaving the hall without submitting the OMR sheet is prohibited.

The test booklet must be checked for completeness.

Attendance must be marked twice - at the start and before submitting the answer sheet.

All candidates are advised to thoroughly read the instructions on the admit card and adhere to them strictly to avoid any disruption on exam day.

In a major crackdown on misinformation related to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG) 2025, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has identified 106 Telegram and 16 Instagram accounts allegedly involved in spreading fake news about the exam, sources said. The action comes amid growing concerns over claims of paper leaks and misleading information circulating online. The Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs is investigating the matter.

Earlier, NTA had launched a dedicated portal urging the public to report any suspicious individuals or claims related to NEET. So far, nearly 1,500 reports have been received - most of them linked to Telegram channels.

"This initiative aligns with Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which aims to eliminate unfair practices in public examinations and protect the future of aspirants," the NTA said.