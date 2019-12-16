New Centres Added To Help Kashmir, Leh Students To Fill NEET Form

NEET 2020 will be held on May 3 and the result would be declared on June 4.

In order to help the students in Kashmir valley and Leh to apply for NEET 2020, new centres have been added. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts medical entrance exam NEET along with other exams, had notified on December 9 that candidates in the Kashmir Valley and Leh can also submit the application form offline. The decision was taken after receiving requests from the students regarding difficulty they are facing while filling in the online form.

In view of the difficulty faced by students and in order to expedite the registration process, which closes on December 31, nine new centres have been added at various colleges, as per the NTA's notice released on December 15.

NTA has released the names of the colleges, the names of the nodal officers along with their email address and phone numbers.

Candidates have to download the application form from the website, fill the same and deposit it at the nodal centre or college. The hard copies of the application form will also be available at the nodal centre. After the submission of the form candidates would be given a receipt.

"The candidates are required to fill in complete details along with supporting documents wherever required. The candidates are advised to pay their fees in the form of a Demand Draft (DD) drawn in favour of Director General, National Testing Agency, payable at Noida (UP)," the notice released by NTA reads.

NEET 2020 will be held on May 3 and the result would be declared on June 4.

