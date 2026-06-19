NEET Retest 2026: Nationwide Mock Drill Tomorrow; Over 2.5 Lakh Security Personnel On Duty

NEET Retest 2026: Ahead of the NEET-UG retest scheduled to be held on June 21, authorities will conduct a nationwide mock drill on Saturday as part of extensive preparations to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the examination.

The mock drill will begin at 9 am and continue until late evening. More than 2.5 lakh security personnel are expected to participate in the exercise across the country.

Nationwide Mock Drill From 9 AM Tomorrow

All examination centres have already been handed over to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The centres will operate under a three-tier security arrangement on the day of the examination.

According to officials, paramilitary forces will be responsible for the custody and security of question papers and answer booklets. More than 5,000 examination centres across the country will be monitored through CCTV surveillance and security personnel.

Three-Tier Security Cover, Paramilitary Deployment

The CCTV feeds will remain accessible to the NTA for real-time monitoring. In addition, a high-level monitoring centre has been established to monitor social media platforms and track any suspicious activity related to the examination.

All investigating and security agencies have been placed on alert in view of the examination. Apart from district administrations, officials from both the state and central governments will oversee arrangements at examination centres.

Over 5,000 Centres Under CCTV Watch; Social Media Monitoring Activated

Around 22 lakh candidates have registered for the June 21 NEET-UG retest. Of them, nearly 18 lakh have already downloaded their admit cards.

The nationwide mock drill is aimed at assessing preparedness, coordination among agencies, and the effectiveness of security measures ahead of the examination.