NEET PG Round 1 Counselling 2024 Choice Filling Process Begins

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the round 1 choice filling and locking process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. Candidates who cleared the exam can fill in their choices through the official website of the MCC at mcc.nic.in. The last date to fill the registrations for the counselling process will conclude on November 17. The seat allotment list for round 1 will be released on November 20. Selected candidates will be required to report to the colleges between November 21 and 27.

Steps to register for counselling:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the MCC — mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2024 counselling link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and other required details

Step 4: Submit your choice of colleges and other preferences

Step 5: Submit. Save and download the page for further use



MCC conducts four rounds of All India Quota (AIQ) counselling for NEET PG candidates. The rounds include— Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up round, and Stray vacancy round.

Candidates are also required to present the following documents during the counselling process:

Allotment Letter issued by MCC

Admit Card issued by NBE.

Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE.

Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd Professional Examinations.

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate.

The registrations for round 2 counselling process will begin on December 4.

The NEET PG counselling is being conducted for 50 per cent All India Quota seats and 100 per cent deemed, central universities, AFMS, PG DNB seats. NEET PG 2024 counselling round 2 registration will commence on December 4 and conclude on December 9, 2024. Candidates who secure seats in round 2 will be required to report to the allotted colleges on December 12, 2024.

