NEET PG Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Closes Today

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Results for the special stray vacancy round will be announced on November 24.
The registration process for the special stray vacancy round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) counselling 2023 will close today, November 22, as announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Those eligible and interested can submit their applications through the official website, mcc.nic.in.
Today is also the last day for candidates to complete the filling and locking of their preferences for this special round.
Students who were unsuccessful in securing seats in the previous counselling sessions can now apply and indicate their preferences.
As per the schedule, the seat allotment process is set to take place from November 23 to November 24. The results of the seat allocation round for the special stray vacancy will be announced on November 24.
NEET PG Counseling 2023: Steps to register
- Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
- Navigate to the "PG Medical" section.
- Select "New Registration" under the 'candidate activity board'.
- Fill out the registration and application form.
- Make the registration payment and upload the necessary documents.
- Save the form and download it for future use.
The allocation of seats for the special stray vacancy round of NEET PG counselling 2023 varies by state, with the following distribution:
- Andhra Pradesh 31
- Assam 21
- Bihar 33
- Chandigarh 3
- Chhattisgarh 24
- Dadar and Nagar Haveli 1
- Delhi 25
- Goa 4
- Gujarat 29
- Haryana 24
- Himachal Pradesh 9
- Jammu and Kashmir 24
- Jharkhand 8
- Karnataka 154
- Kerala 5