NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Merit List Released, Details Inside

The health ministry reduced the NEET PG 2023 qualifying percentile to 'zero' to fill vacant seats.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the merit list for the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) counseling 2023 stray vacancy round on Sunday, October 15. Candidates who applied for the stray vacancy round can access the merit list on the official website mcc.nic.in. Those who find their names on the merit list are required to report to the colleges for document verification between October 16 and 20.

Steps to check NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round merit list:

Visit mcc.nic.in.

Navigate to the NEET PG section and click on the counseling stray vacancy round result link on the homepage.

Enter the necessary details and click "login."

The merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Save and download the page and keep a soft copy for future reference.

The registration process, initially scheduled to end on October 11, concluded on October 12 with a one-day extension. Candidates who hadn't secured a seat in previous rounds of NEET PG 2023 counselling conducted by MCC or through the state quota were permitted to register for the stray vacancy round. Choice filling and locking took place until October 13, and the seat allotment process occurred between October 13 and 14.

"The Choice filling for the Stray Vacancy Round was delayed since many PG DNB Institutes had not reported the candidates online. Hence, the competent authority decided to extend the schedule for the Stray Vacancy Round of PG Counseling 2023," as stated in the official notice by MCC.



Before the start of the round 3 counseling process, the health ministry reduced the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 counseling to 'zero' to ensure that no PG medical seat remained vacant, as approximately 2,000 PG medical seats were vacant this year.