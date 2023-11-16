NEET Postgraduate Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Opens On Nov 17

New Delhi:
NEET PG Counselling 2023: The deadline for registration in the Special Stray Vacancy Round is Nov 22.
In an effort to fill vacant postgraduate medical seats, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a special stray vacancy round for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) counseling 2023. According to the schedule, the registration for counselling will start on Friday, November 17. Eligible candidates can apply for the special stray vacancy round on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The deadline for registration is November 22.
"All NEET PG 2023 eligible candidates are hereby informed that to prevent the wastage of precious medical seats, MoHFW has decided to conduct a Special Stray Vacancy Round for the vacant MD/ MS/ Diploma/ MDS Seats of AIQ and State Quota. It is pertinent to mention that this Special Stray Vacancy Round will be the last round for postgraduate courses for this academic year, i.e., 2023," the MCC said in an official notice.
Applicants can make selections and lock them between November 18 and November 22. The seat allotment results will be announced on November 24. Those who get seats will have to report to the institutes they have been allotted between November 25 and November 30.
NEET PG Counselling 2023: Schedule for Special Stray Vacancy Round
- Fresh registration, payment: November 17 to 22
- Choice-filling and choice-locking: November 18 to 22
- Processing of seat allotment: November 23 to 24
- Publication of result: November 24
- Reporting at allotted college: November 25 to 30
The eligibility criteria for this round are as follows:
- Candidates without any seat in either All India Quota or state quota are eligible.
- Candidates who did not accept their seats allocated from round-3 onwards are not eligible.
- The security deposit of candidates not joining their allotted seat in this round will be forfeited, and they will be barred from the NEET exam the following year.
- Data of allotted candidates in the special stray vacancy round will be shared with states, and those allotted seats by MCC will be barred from state counseling admissions.
- This round does not permit upgrades; candidates who joined in earlier rounds will not have the opportunity to upgrade.