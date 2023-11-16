NEET Postgraduate Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Opens On Nov 17

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The deadline for registration in the Special Stray Vacancy Round is Nov 22.

In an effort to fill vacant postgraduate medical seats, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a special stray vacancy round for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) counseling 2023. According to the schedule, the registration for counselling will start on Friday, November 17. Eligible candidates can apply for the special stray vacancy round on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The deadline for registration is November 22.

"All NEET PG 2023 eligible candidates are hereby informed that to prevent the wastage of precious medical seats, MoHFW has decided to conduct a Special Stray Vacancy Round for the vacant MD/ MS/ Diploma/ MDS Seats of AIQ and State Quota. It is pertinent to mention that this Special Stray Vacancy Round will be the last round for postgraduate courses for this academic year, i.e., 2023," the MCC said in an official notice.

Applicants can make selections and lock them between November 18 and November 22. The seat allotment results will be announced on November 24. Those who get seats will have to report to the institutes they have been allotted between November 25 and November 30.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Schedule for Special Stray Vacancy Round

Fresh registration, payment: November 17 to 22

Choice-filling and choice-locking: November 18 to 22

Processing of seat allotment: November 23 to 24

Publication of result: November 24

Reporting at allotted college: November 25 to 30

The eligibility criteria for this round are as follows: