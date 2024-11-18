NEET PG Counselling 2024: MCC Extends Round 1 Choice Filling Last Date

The official notification states: "The Choice Filling for Round-1 of PG Counseling 2024 is being extended up to 9am on November 18, 2024."
NEET PG Counselling 2024: Steps to Fill Your Choices
Step 1. Visit the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2024 counselling link
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4. Enter your registration number and other required details
Step 5. Submit your choice of colleges and preferences
Step 6. Save and download the page for future reference
MCC conducts four rounds of All India Quota (AIQ) counselling for NEET PG candidates: Round 1, Round 2, the Mop-Up Round, and the Stray Vacancy Round.
Documents Required For Counselling
- Candidates are required to present the following documents during the counselling process:
- Allotment Letter issued by MCC
- Admit Card issued by NBE
- Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE
- Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Professional Examinations
- MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate
The NEET PG counselling is being conducted for 50% All India Quota seats and 100% seats in deemed universities, central universities, AFMS, and PG DNB seats.
NEET PG 2024 counselling round 2 registration will begin on December 4, 2024, and close on December 9, 2024. Candidates who secure seats in round 2 must report to their allotted colleges by December 12, 2024.