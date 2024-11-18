NEET PG Counselling 2024: MCC Extends Round 1 Choice Filling Last Date

NEET PG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the round 1 choice filling and locking deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 by one day. Candidates who cleared the exam can fill in their choices on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in. Earlier, the last date to complete the counselling registration process was November 17, 2024.

The official notification states: "The Choice Filling for Round-1 of PG Counseling 2024 is being extended up to 9am on November 18, 2024."

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Steps to Fill Your Choices

Step 1. Visit the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2024 counselling link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your registration number and other required details

Step 5. Submit your choice of colleges and preferences

Step 6. Save and download the page for future reference

MCC conducts four rounds of All India Quota (AIQ) counselling for NEET PG candidates: Round 1, Round 2, the Mop-Up Round, and the Stray Vacancy Round.

Documents Required For Counselling

Candidates are required to present the following documents during the counselling process:

Allotment Letter issued by MCC

Admit Card issued by NBE

Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE

Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Professional Examinations

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate

The NEET PG counselling is being conducted for 50% All India Quota seats and 100% seats in deemed universities, central universities, AFMS, and PG DNB seats.

NEET PG 2024 counselling round 2 registration will begin on December 4, 2024, and close on December 9, 2024. Candidates who secure seats in round 2 must report to their allotted colleges by December 12, 2024.