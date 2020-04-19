Counselling For State Quota Medical PG Seats Begins Tomorrow

Counselling for all India quota seats was completed on April 10.

The counselling process for state quota medical postgraduate seats will begin tomorrow. The exam through which medical postgraduate seats are filled up is known as NEET PG. As per the guidelines issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the formalities of the counselling will be held online including the registration and the allotment. States have been asked to complete the first round of the counselling by May 4.

Counselling for all India quota seats was completed on April 10. Candidates have been asked to report to their respective college by April 24. In view of the lockdown situation in the country due to COVID-19 outbreak, MCC has allowed candidates to report online. In this case candidates have to send an email to their respective college giving their confirmation to join.

The schedule for second round of all India quota counselling has not been released by MCC yet.

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts the counselling process for 50 % All India Quota seats and 100% seats for Central Universities. The counselling process for the remaining seats at State Medical and Dental colleges is held by the respective state's medical education authorities.

Candidates should check the websites of the state medical authorities for the counselling schedule and the list of documents required to complete the counselling process.

Click here for more Education News