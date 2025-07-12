NEET UG 2025 State Counselling Begins On July 21, Check Round-Wise Schedule

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The schedule for NEET-UG 2025 state counselling and admissions has been released, outlining key dates for all rounds of counselling under both State and All India Quota (AIQ) seats, including Deemed and Central Universities. The counselling process will be conducted in four rounds Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and a stray vacancy round, with the last date of joining set for October 3.

NEET UG 2025 State Counselling Schedule:

State: July 21 to July 30, 2025

AIQ/Deemed/Central Universities: July 30 to August 6

Last Date of Joining: August 6, 2025 (State), August 12

(AIQ/Deemed)

Verification of Joined Candidates: August 7-8 (MCC), August 13-14 (States)

State: August 12 to August 20, 2025

AIQ/Deemed/Central Universities: August 19 to August 29, 2025

Last Date of Joining: August 29 (State), September 4 (AIQ/Deemed)

Verification of Joined Candidates: August 30-September 1 (MCC), September 5-6 (States)

State: September 3 to September 10, 2025

AIQ/Deemed/Central Universities: September 9 to September 18, 2025

Last Date of Joining: September 18 (State), September 23 (AIQ/Deemed)

Verification of Joined Candidates: September 19-21 (MCC), September 24 (States)

State: September 22 to September 26, 2025

AIQ/Deemed/Central Universities: September 25 to September 29, 2025

Last Date of Joining: October 3, 2025 (for both categories)

Academic Session To Start From September 1

According to the official schedule, the academic session for MBBS and BDS undergraduate courses will begin from September 1.

Check complete schedule here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has directed all participating institutes and colleges to treat all Saturdays, Sundays, and Gazetted holidays as working days to ensure timely completion of the counselling process within the stipulated timeline.

Candidates are advised to regularly check official state counselling websites and the MCC portal for updates and detailed instructions regarding registration, choice filling, allotment, and joining.