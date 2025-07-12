NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Released For All Rounds; Check Key Dates

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the complete counselling schedule for NEET UG 2025. The registration process will begin on July 21 for admission to MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses under the All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities.

The counselling will be held in four rounds - Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and a final online stray vacancy round. All participating institutions have been instructed to observe Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays as regular working days to ensure timely completion.

Round 1 Key Dates:

Verification of seat matrix by institutes and NMC: July 18-19

Registration and fee Payment: July 21-28 (up to 3 PM)

Choice filling: July 22-28 (till 11.55 PM)

Choice locking: July 28 (from 4 PM to 11.55 PM)

Seat allotment processing: July 29-30

Allotment result: July 31

Reporting/joining: August 1-6

Data verification by institutes: August 7-8

Round 2 Schedule:

Seat matrix verification: August 9-11

Registration and payment: August 12-18 (payment till 3 PM)

Choice filling: August 13-18 (till 11.55 PM)

Choice Locking: August 18 (4 PM to 11.55 PM)

Seat Allotment: August 19-20

Result: August 21

Reporting/Joining: August 22-29

Verification by Institutes: August 30-September 1

Round 3 (New Round Introduced in 2023):

Seat matrix verification: September 2

Registration, payment & Choice Filling: September 3-8 (payment till 3 PM; locking on Sept 8, 4 PM-11.55 PM)

Seat allotment: September 9-10

Result: September 11

Reporting/joining: September 12-18

Verification by institutes: September 19-21

Stray Vacancy Round (AIQ/Deemed/Central Universities):

Seat matrix verification: September 22

Registration and payment: September 22-24 (payment till 6:00 PM)

Choice filling: Till 8 AM, September 25

Choice locking: September 24, 8 PM to September 25, 8:00 AM

Seat allotment: September 25-26

Result: September 27

Reporting/joining: September 27-October 3

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Check complete schedule here

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in, for updates and follow the schedule as no extension of deadlines will be allowed.